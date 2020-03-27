影／頭髮照樣剪　荷蘭髮型師自製雨傘形成完美隔離 | Hairdresser invents creative way to protect herself

【看英文中國郵報學英文】2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19，俗稱武漢肺炎）疫情全球延燒，各國政府呼籲民眾務必保持「社交疏離」（social distancing），但是店家生意還是要做，一名荷蘭髮型師想到一個妙招，她把雨傘挖洞讓眼睛、雙手露出來，與客人保持隔離的同時仍能繼續服務。影片在Facebook上瘋傳，超過95,000次分享。

Amid the outbreak, many countries have called on the public to practice social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19. To keep her business running amid the global crisis, a Dutch stylist created a makeshift shield out of an umbrella with eyes and arms’ holes.

Her video on Facebook has been shared more than 95,000 times.

據外媒報導，荷蘭南部奧斯市一間髮型店店員將雨傘擋在客人與自己之間作為隔離，在上面挖了四個洞，讓眼睛能看到，而雙手也能服務客人。

The stylist, who owns a hair salon Oss, a city in the southern Netherlands, cut holes into an umbrella to create a barrier between herself and clients, according to various media outlets,

兩則短片中，其中一則寫道，「這不太順利啊」，同時背景傳來陣陣笑聲。

In one clip, she included the caption: ‘This is not going well,’ while laughs could be heard in the background.

網友紛紛留言道，「你瘋了」、「一群瘋子」、「你遇到任何困難都能迎刃而解，真的是女超人。」

A person commented, “‘You’re crazy,” while another said, “Bunch of lunatics.” A third one wrote, “You have an invention for everything, right. Superwoman.”

