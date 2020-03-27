Trump signs TAIPEI Act into law

TAIPEI (CNA) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed into law the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019, which is aimed at supporting Taiwan’s international presence.

The Act was passed unanimously by both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives earlier this month.

First introduced in the Senate by Cory Gardner last May, with Republican Congressman John Curtis unveiling a similar version in the House in October, the Act is aimed at expressing U.S. support for Taiwan’s diplomatic alliances around the world amid pressure from Beijing.

The Act authorizes the U.S. State Department to consider “reducing its economic, security and diplomatic engagements with nations that take serious or significant actions to undermine Taiwan.”

Since 2016, the Gambia, Sao Tome and Principe, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, El Salvador, the Solomon Islands, and Kiribati have severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favor of diplomatic relations with China, according to the Act.

It also calls on the U.S. government to help Taiwan gain participation in international organizations, either as a member or an observer, and expresses its support for Taiwan’s international participation when it interacts with Beijing.