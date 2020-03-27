1.63 million people ordered masks online as of today: Taiwan CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday announced that 1,630,000 people had successfully registered for purchasing face masks as of 1 p.m. today.

“We have enough stock for face masks,” the center said, urging people to preorder their masks online.

The second round of the online ordering mechanism for face masks is running until 8 p.m. on March 27, while the collection date is set on April 2-8.

Please remember that you are required to pay your face masks on Emask through either ATM or credit cards between March 28 at 8 a.m. and March 30 at 8 p.m.