新增15例境外移入　多在美、英兩國就學或工作 | Taiwan reports 15 coronavirus cases, tally now at 267

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(27)日公布國內新增15例COVID-19(新冠肺炎)病例，均境外移入，分別為6女9男，年齡10多歲至60多歲，入境日介於3月15日至25日，發病日介於3月8日至25日。個案發病前，以美國(7例)及英國(6例)為主要活動國家，出國目的多為工作(8例)或就學(5例)。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday reported 15 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 267.

The CECC announced that the new imported cases include 6 women and 9 men, with ages ranging between 10 and 60.

The imported cases returned to Taiwan between March 15 and March 25 and started showing symptoms for COVID-19 from March 8 to March 25. Many have recently traveled to the U. S. and the U.K. for school and business.

指揮中心表示，今日新增個案中包括3起群聚事件。案254去(2019)年8月至美國就學，並於今(2020)年3月5日至19日探訪同在美國就學的友人(案218，3月17日發病)，案254於3月20日發病，3月24日入境時由機場採檢通報，於今日確診。

The CECC said that the new cases include 3 cluster infections.

Case 254 had been studying the U.S. since August 2019 and visited a friend also studying the states between March 5 to March 19.

They developed symptoms on March 17 and March 20, respectively, and case 254 was tested upon entering Taiwan on March 24.

The infection was confirmed today.

指揮中心進一步表示，案257、258在英國就讀同校同系，案257於3月12日發病，3月24日入境時由機場採檢通報；案258於3月22日入境後進行居家檢疫，3月23日發病後由衛生單位安排就醫採檢，兩人均於今日確診。

The CECC added that case 257 and 258 were schoolmates in England.

Case 257 developed symptoms on March 12 and was tested upon arrival in Taiwan on March 24. Case 258 had been under quarantine since entering Taiwan on March 22 and showed symptoms the next day.

Both infections were confirmed today.

指揮中心指出，案264、267為一對夫婦，3月8日至25日前往英國洽公，兩人陸續於3月20日及23日發病，3月25日入境時由機場採檢通報，於今日確診。

Case 264 and 267 are a couple who had gone to the U.K. between March 8 to March 25.

They developed symptoms on March 20 and March 23 and were also tested upon entering Taiwan on March 25.

Both infections were confirmed today.

指揮中心指出，267例確診案例(今日新增案253至267)，分別為227例境外移入及40例本土病例。確診個案中2人死亡，30人解除隔離，其餘病況穩定，持續住院隔離中。

According to the CECC, of the 267 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 227 are classified as imported with 40 listed as local infections.

There have been 2 deaths, and 30 people have been released from quarantine, with the rest in stable conditions.