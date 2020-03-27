Taiwan reports 15 coronavirus cases, tally now at 267

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday reported 15 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 267.

The CECC announced that the new imported cases include 6 women and 9 men, with ages ranging between 10 and 60.

The imported cases returned to Taiwan between March 15 and March 25 and started showing symptoms for COVID-19 from March 8 to March 25. Many have recently traveled to the U. S. and the U.K. for school and business.

The CECC said that the new cases include 3 cluster infections.

Case 254 had been studying the U.S. since August 2019 and visited a friend also studying the states between March 5 to March 19.

They developed symptoms on March 17 and March 20, respectively, and case 254 was tested upon entering Taiwan on March 24.

The infection was confirmed today.

The CECC added that case 257 and 258 were schoolmates in England.

Case 257 developed symptoms on March 12 and was tested upon arrival in Taiwan on March 24. Case 258 had been under quarantine since entering Taiwan on March 22 and showed symptoms the next day.

Both infections were confirmed today.

Case 264 and 267 are a couple who had gone to the U.K. between March 8 to March 25.

They developed symptoms on March 20 and March 23 and were also tested upon entering Taiwan on March 25.

Both infections were confirmed today.

According to the CECC, of the 267 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 227 are classified as imported with 40 listed as local infections.

There have been 2 deaths, and 30 people have been released from quarantine, with the rest in stable conditions.