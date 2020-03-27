New infections again skid, clusters, imported cases still concerns

SEOUL (The Korea Herlad/ANN) — South Korea saw a slight decline in new coronavirus cases on Friday, but cluster infections continued to emerge amid a rise in cases involving arrivals from overseas.

The 91 new cases, which were detected Thursday and down from 104 new cases on Wednesday, marked the 16th consecutive day that there were around 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

There were 9,332 confirmed cases in total and the death toll rose by eight to 139. The number of imported cases climbed by 13 to reach 144, the KCDC said.

Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the nation’s two worst-affected regions, reported 34 and nine new cases, respectively.

Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital city, saw their new daily infections rise by 26 to 830 on Thursday.

South Korea began implementing stricter rules on social distancing Sunday to slow the coronavirus pandemic that emerged in China late last year.

Citizens are strongly urged to stay at home, except for essential needs or jobs, with the government restricting religious gatherings, indoor sports activities and visits to nightclubs and other entertainment venues.

South Korea has enforced a two-week quarantine period and virus tests for all long-term arrivals from Europe, regardless of symptoms, in an effort to contain imported virus cases. Starting Friday, passengers from the US for long-term stay are required to self-isolate at home for two weeks.

So far, 4,528 patients have recovered, and 4,665 are receiving treatment. South Korea has tested 376,961 people since Jan. 3. The virus was first detected in the country on Jan. 20. (Yonhap)