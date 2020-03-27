在家隔離不怕餓死　英國名廚教你用冰箱剩菜做好料| Jamie Oliver teaches easy-to-make quarantine meals amid lockdown

【看英文中國郵報學英文】居家隔離的人可以大飽口福啦！下週，英國明星廚師傑米奧利弗最新廚藝節目「Keep Cooking and Carry On」首播，帥哥大廚將與大家分享如何用僅剩的食材，簡單製作超美味料理。

Those under quarantine are in for a treat next week as British chef, Jamie Oliver, debuts a new cooking show “Keep Cooking and Carry On” to share his tips and easy steps to create delicious meals from scratch.

目前英國實行鎖國，許多人待在家沒事做。幸好有大廚奧立佛想出有趣辦法，幫助大家度過這段時期。

With Britain currently undergoing lockdown, many are stuck at home with nothing to do. Thankfully, Oliver came up with a fun way to help others pass the time and bond with family members whilst social distancing.

週一到週五，每集30分鐘的節目，奧立佛會帶著大家利用廚房簡單食材，做出既好吃又有飽足感的創意料理。

Split into five 30-minute segments, airing Monday to Friday, Oliver shows food lovers how to use basic ingredients from the kitchen and utilize them in creative ways to make a meal that satisfies both your taste buds and your stomach.

根據外媒報導，奧立佛透露，節目中將介紹各式各樣美味食譜、小技巧，讓觀眾輕鬆利用家裡櫥櫃剩下的食物烹煮成豐盛大餐。

According to foreign media outlets, Oliver revealed that the show will be filled with delicious recipes and hacks for simple swaps to make meals with what people have in their cupboards.

從冷凍食品到櫥櫃中的乾糧，奧利佛的食譜能將所有食材，搖身一變成為美味兼具營養的餐點。

From frozen foods to those found in cupboards, Oliver’s recipes can transform them into nutritious and tasty meals.