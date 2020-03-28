鐵道迷注意！　千萬不可錯過的四個台灣必追、超好拍車站｜Google shows you the way to picture-perfect railway stations in Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台灣鐵路管理局日前於臉書粉專PO文，Google map標出全臺「鐵道攝影點」，提供攝影愛好者捕捉火車美照的最佳拍攝點，除了告知地點外，還貼心教學如何拍攝。假日還沒想到去哪嗎？繼上次整理的四個最美木造車站，以下介紹另外四個超夯鐵道打卡景點。

Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) created a list in Google map which shows people how to go to picture-perfect railway stations across Taiwan. What’s more, the google map made by TRA provides tips that will help you improve your photography skills.

Are you still planning where to go this weekend? Aside from the four old-fashioned stations The China Post has introduced, here is the list of another four must-visit stations you shouldn’t miss.

天送埤車站｜Tiansongpi Railway Station

位在宜蘭縣三星鄉福山街的天送埤車站，建於1921年，過去是運送太平山木材路線上的中站之一。這裡也是偶像劇《下一站幸福》取景地，吸引許多遊客慕名而來，一窺全台碩果僅存的日式風格木造車站。

Tiansongpi railway station, located in Sanxing Township, Yilan County, was built in 1921. It was on the line of Taipingshan Forest Railway.

As the scene from popular Taiwanese drama series “Autumn’s Concerto,” Tiansongpi, featuring Japanese wooden architecture, has drawn thousands of visitors to take pictures.

崎頂車站｜Qiding Railway Station

介於苗栗香山、竹南站之間，因車站入口階梯神似日本動畫《你的名字》場景而爆紅，掀起一波IG打卡熱潮。

Between Xiangshan and Zhunan, the Qiding railway station features a flight of stairs, which resembles a scene from the Japanese movie “Your Name.”

遊客進出站可以刷電子票證，免費參觀，走上天橋可以看到鐵道一路延伸，還可遠眺風車、大海美景。

You are required to use EasyCards to enter the station and it’s free to visit the small station. If you walk across the sky bridge, the windmills and sea in the distance will come into view.

旗山車站｜Cishan Railway Station

建立於1913至1915年間的高雄旗山車站，目前已經停駛，被列為歷史建築。車站外觀擁有西式八角形尖頂，三角形屋頂、內部骨架則展現日本傳統建築工藝，融合中西文化的風格，有如童話故事中的小屋。

Kaohsiung Cishan station, built from 1913 to 1915, is not in use anymore. It was listed as a historical building in Taiwan. The station features a western-style rooftop and Japanese-style interior design. The combination of eastern and western elements makes it look like a house in fairy tales.

老車站現已轉型為糖鐵故事館，內有展示蒸汽火車頭、珍貴文物，非常適合假日親子同樂。

The railway has been transformed into a story house, showcasing the steam locomotive heads and cultural relics. It’s one of the best places for family to travel on weekends.

竹田車站｜Zhutian Railway Station

民國25年建造的屏東竹田車站，木造外觀散發出質樸的美，成為台鐵屏東線上僅存的日據時代木造車站。此外，火車站周圍闢為鐵道文化驛園區（竹田驛園），前方有大片綠地、為民眾假日休憩拍照的著名旅遊景點。

Built in 1936, the Pingtung Zhutian railway is the last wooden train station on the Pingtung line.

The Japanese-style wooden station has been transformed into a tourist park. With grassland in the front, its grand architecture, the station is one of the tourist hotspots in southern Taiwan.