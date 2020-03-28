Coronavirus lockdown turns cities into ghost towns
TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak, many countries have put prevention measures in place, such as curfews and lockdowns to enforce social distancing.
With few cars and pedestrians on the streets, many famous landmarks and hot spots are now empty of tourists and end up looking like ghost towns.
Below are some of the once-lively destinations that now resemble scenes from sci-fi films.
Chicago, USA
Los Angeles, USA
Rush hour, 9:30am Monday. Downtown Los Angeles and the 110 Freeway during the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Unreal. Not even on a slow Sunday is there this little traffic.
Paris, France
Wuhan, China
Zürich, Switzerland
Rome, Italy
Madrid, Spain