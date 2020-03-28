Coronavirus lockdown turns cities into ghost towns

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak, many countries have put prevention measures in place, such as curfews and lockdowns to enforce social distancing.

With few cars and pedestrians on the streets, many famous landmarks and hot spots are now empty of tourists and end up looking like ghost towns.

Below are some of the once-lively destinations that now resemble scenes from sci-fi films.

Chicago, USA

Los Angeles, USA

Paris, France

Wuhan, China

Zürich, Switzerland

Rome, Italy

Madrid, Spain