影／美國正妹護士拍影片籲肺炎防疫措施 | San Francisco nurse dance to COVID-19 educational facts on TikTok

【看英文中國郵報學英文】2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）疫情持續升溫，許多國家確診案例也不斷大幅度增加，使政府下令封城以防止病毒擴散。

As the Coronavirus outbreak worsens, many countries, which are overwhelmed by the sharp rise of infection cases, have issued nationwide lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

雖然情況很嚴重，還是有許多人耐不住自主隔離防疫措施擅自出門，危及自己與他人的健康。

Though the situation is severe, there have been many reports of people violating the government’s orders, putting others and themselves at risk.

為了呼籲疫情的嚴重性和教育大眾，舊金山第一線護士Miki Rai拍了抖音影片，提供防疫資訊和分享醫院狀況。

In a bid to raise awareness and educate others on the novel virus, a nurse, Miki Rai, from San Fransisco has taken to TikTok and Instagram to educate others on facts about the pandemic and prevention methods.

短短15秒的影片中，Miki大力跟著流行舞蹈擺動，打上想要宣導的字眼包括，「勤洗手」、「自主隔離」和「不要用手摸臉」。

Her videos show her doing 15-second dances to catchy songs with messages added on top of the video, including “wash your hands frequently”, “practice social distancing” and “don’t touch your face”.

她的防疫努力獲得網友熱烈回應，影片也累計了將近200萬的讚。Miki希望這些影片可以幫助宣傳疫情正確資訊和緩減醫療人員的負擔。

Her efforts in helping to prevent the spread of the virus has garnered nearly 2 million likes online, and Rai hopes that the videos can help get the message across; therefore, easing the strain on healthcare services.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mikiraiofficial?lang=en

https://www.instagram.com/mikirai/?hl=en

