影／美國正妹護士拍影片籲肺炎防疫措施 | San Francisco nurse dance to COVID-19 educational facts on TikTok
【看英文中國郵報學英文】2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）疫情持續升溫，許多國家確診案例也不斷大幅度增加，使政府下令封城以防止病毒擴散。
As the Coronavirus outbreak worsens, many countries, which are overwhelmed by the sharp rise of infection cases, have issued nationwide lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.
雖然情況很嚴重，還是有許多人耐不住自主隔離防疫措施擅自出門，危及自己與他人的健康。
Though the situation is severe, there have been many reports of people violating the government’s orders, putting others and themselves at risk.
為了呼籲疫情的嚴重性和教育大眾，舊金山第一線護士Miki Rai拍了抖音影片，提供防疫資訊和分享醫院狀況。
In a bid to raise awareness and educate others on the novel virus, a nurse, Miki Rai, from San Fransisco has taken to TikTok and Instagram to educate others on facts about the pandemic and prevention methods.
✨SOCIAL DISTANCING ✨. Avoid close contact (<6 feet) from other people, work remotely if possible, avoid crowds and practice good hand hygiene frequently. It takes ALL of us working together to help stop the spread of coronavirus. If you think that your actions don’t make a difference, please swipe left twice to see how just 1 PERSON infected with coronavirus can affect your community. #coronavirus #education #covid19 #community #health #socialdistancing #nurse #doctor
短短15秒的影片中，Miki大力跟著流行舞蹈擺動，打上想要宣導的字眼包括，「勤洗手」、「自主隔離」和「不要用手摸臉」。
Her videos show her doing 15-second dances to catchy songs with messages added on top of the video, including “wash your hands frequently”, “practice social distancing” and “don’t touch your face”.
⭐️ How to protect yourself from coronavirus ⭐️. • 1️⃣ Practice good hand 🖐🏻 hygiene Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap 🧼 and water, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content 2️⃣ Avoid touching your face 3️⃣ Clean your phone 📱 frequently 4️⃣ SOCIAL DISTANCING • • • #coronavirus #covid19 #tiktok #nurse #health #education #news
她的防疫努力獲得網友熱烈回應，影片也累計了將近200萬的讚。Miki希望這些影片可以幫助宣傳疫情正確資訊和緩減醫療人員的負擔。
Her efforts in helping to prevent the spread of the virus has garnered nearly 2 million likes online, and Rai hopes that the videos can help get the message across; therefore, easing the strain on healthcare services.
LET’S TALK ABOUT SOCIAL DISTANCING. #coronavirus It breaks my heart to see that instead of social distancing, people are using the time off school and work to instead go out to clubs, bars, have “quarantine parties” and book cheap travel. Yes, you may be young. But do you have a parent? A grandparent? Someone you love who is immunocompromised? Do YOU want to be the reason they get the virus and potentially end up with serious complications? Ask yourself if your night out is worth another person’s life. Swipe right to see what experts mean when they say we need to “flatten the curve”. The US healthcare system only has so many hospital beds, so many ventilators and so many staff to take care of sick patients. If we socially distance ourselves NOW, we can delay the spread, flatten the curve, and allow people to get the care they need, when they need it. Please do your part. Your community needs you. Practice good hand hygiene, stay at home, and protect yourself and your loved ones. We can get through this together. • #nurse #healthcare #united #covid19
