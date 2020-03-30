川普怒了！ 拒付哈利、梅根「驚人鉅款」維安費｜U.S. won’t pay for Harry and Meghan security: Trump

【看英文中國郵報學英文】日前報導指出，英國皇室成員哈利、梅根有意搬遷到美國定居，隨後美國總統川普週日透過推特發文表示，美國不會支付哈利王子、梅根任何維安費。

U.S. president Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday that the U.S. will not be paying security protection for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following reports that the couple intend to reside in the U.S. in a change of events.

哈利與梅根的維安費一年高達100萬美金（約新台幣3000萬）。

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security protection have been estimated to be around US$1 million per year.

川普推特表示：「我是英國、以及英女王的好朋友，也非常敬重他們。據傳，哈利、梅根離開英國後定居在加拿大，現在飛到美國，但是美國不會支付他們的維安費用。他們必須自己付。」

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay”, Trump’s tweet read.

薩賽克斯公爵和夫人早己有計畫從加拿大溫哥華搬遷到美國洛杉磯，而加拿大總理杜魯道上週宣布關閉美加邊界，更進一步加速他們的計畫。

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex already had plans to move from Vancouver Island in Canada to Los Angeles, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement of the closing of Canada-U.S. borders last week sped up the process.

美國一直以來都有協助英國王室的維安，但哈利王子、梅根放棄英皇室資深成員頭銜後，已不再是「應受保護國際人員」。

The U.S. has long provided security for U.K. royals, but as Prince Harry and Meghan renounced their titles and stepped down as senior Royals, they’re no longer categorized as “international protected persons.”

日前，哈利王子遭到詐騙電話錄音，電話中他抨擊川普對於氣候變遷的行動。

The President’s response came after a prank call to Prince Harry allegedly evoked him to respond that Trump had “blood on his hands” regarding his actions on climate change.