影／老外在台灣齊道謝　「在台灣我感到很安全！」| Taiwan expats thank gov’t efforts in virus containment

【看英文中國郵報學英文】2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）在全球病例數激增，台灣嚴格進行防疫措施，先前有英國情侶受BBC訪問時表示，隔離環境不好、食物難吃，引來不分台灣、外國網友的撻伐，指揮官陳時中說：「沒有虧待」，並公開隔離環境和狀況。而許多住在台灣的老外錄製影片，要向台灣信心喊話，同時感謝台灣政府的措施，讓他們感到十分安心。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on March 26 responded to complaints by a British couple (Natalie Dawson and Rohan Pixley) who have been under quarantine in Taiwan, stressing that Taiwan authorities haven’t mistreated anyone.

The controversy has drawn criticism from both Taiwanese and foreign netizens. Foreigners in Taiwan filmed a video in which they express their appreciation for the Taiwan government’s efforts in virus containment, making them feel secure.

來自世界各地的好朋友：Martin 方馬丁、Justin Caleb 賈斯汀、Sascha 賀少俠、Tony 柯龍、Wojtek 邵豐、Nathascha 陳無憂、Tars 泰山、Ric、Mary、Barry、Noah、Cody Luis、Alberto、Raymond、Nicole、Adam、Michael & Dianna、Sebastiano、希平方、John Drummond 陽昊恩。

