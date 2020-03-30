McDonald’s sends ‘free smiles’ amid tough times

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, many have opted to order in rather than head out for meals.

Against this backdrop, McDonald’s has launched a new “considerate service” with UberEats to bring warmth and happiness to Japanese customers during these tough times.

If you order food in Japan, you should know that McDonald’s has a new “free smile” option that prints a smiley alongside a motivational sentence on your bag, leading many to thank McDonald’s for this sweet design.

If you order McDonald’s on UberEats, you can even order a smile without ordering anything.

A twitter user (@yamanoyy) shared the images, showing a paper bag with a smile on it and a 390 yen bill for a delivery fee. “When I asked for a smile from Uber Eats, the order went through normally, and all I got was a 390-yen paper bag,” the post reads.

If you want more smiles on your bag, you can order multiple smiles. Another Twitter user ordered multiple smiles online and shared an image, displaying 21 smiles on the back of the bag, saying that “I feel sorry for doing that to the staff.”