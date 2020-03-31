生日快樂？　梵谷「世界名作」遭竊 | Van Gogh painting stolen amid coronavirus lockdown

【看英文中國郵報學英文】據傳，週一清晨，荷蘭博物館收藏的著名畫家梵谷畫作遭竊。

A painting by Dutch master, Vincent Van Gogh, was reported stolen from a museum in the Netherlands early Monday night.

這幅畫作名為《春季努能小鎮的牧師公館花園》（又名《春天花園》），作於1884年，原收藏於荷蘭北部格羅寧根博物館，近期出借給拉倫辛厄爾博物館展出。

The painting was an 1884 masterpiece, titled “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring”, which had been loaned to the Singer Laren Museum from the Groninger Museum in the northern Netherlands.

因為2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）疫情，博物館暫時關閉，據報導，竊賊週一清晨破門而入竊取畫作，而警方仍在調查竊賊如何辦到的。

The museum was closed due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, and the burglars reportedly smashed the front door in the early hours of Monday to get to the painting, though police are still trying to figure out how the thief or thieves removed the artwork.

《春天花園》描繪一名人像站在花園之中，以教堂為背景，這幅畫作是梵谷前往法國發展之前所繪。

The painting stolen depicts a figure standing in a garden with a church as its backdrop and was one of the early artworks made before Van Gogh’s breakthrough in France.

雖然畫作的價值尚未公布，拉倫辛厄爾博物館館長揚表示，對於這件竊案感到非常「震驚、氣憤」，而且藝術應該供人欣賞、給予人們慰藉，尤其在這樣艱辛的時刻。

Though the value of the painting has yet to be announced, Singer Laren director, Jan Rudolph de Lorm, told local media that he was “shocked and incredibly pissed off” about the theft, and said that art is supposed to be enjoyed and provide comfort for the people, especially during these difficult times.

很巧的是，這幅畫作遭竊日3月30日正逢梵谷的冥誕。

In an ironic twist, the theft of the master’s art coincided with Van Gogh’s date of birth, March 30.