居家隔離小孩在家亂　父母爆笑一籮筐「神招」解決！ | Work from home nightmare! Families share pics under quarantine

【看英文中國郵報學英文】為防止2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）疫情擴散，各國政府關閉學校停課，而大人也改成在家上班，父母也有更多時間在家陪小孩。但這對於家長可能是另一場惡夢，小孩在家沒事做開始調皮搗蛋，把家裡弄的天翻地覆，家長們分享小孩們大亂後的「成果」照，在網路瘋傳分享。

To prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), many schools worldwide have been suspended leading to parents having to work from home while taking care of their kids.

This turned out to be a nightmare for many as cooped out children began acting out and creating a mess at home. The harassed parents took to the Internet to share their children’s antics, and the photo compilations soon went viral.

