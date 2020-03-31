居家隔離小孩在家亂　父母爆笑一籮筐「神招」解決！ | Work from home nightmare! Families share pics under quarantine

身為父母在家工作... | Working From Home As A Parent (Courtesy of Bufger)

【看英文中國郵報學英文】為防止2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）疫情擴散，各國政府關閉學校停課，而大人也改成在家上班，父母也有更多時間在家陪小孩。但這對於家長可能是另一場惡夢，小孩在家沒事做開始調皮搗蛋，把家裡弄的天翻地覆，家長們分享小孩們大亂後的「成果」照，在網路瘋傳分享。

To prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), many schools worldwide have been suspended leading to parents having to work from home while taking care of their kids.

This turned out to be a nightmare for many as cooped out children began acting out and creating a mess at home. The harassed parents took to the Internet to share their children’s antics, and the photo compilations soon went viral.

我知道新冠病毒很可怕。但當你在家工作時，後方廚房餐桌上會出現一個穿著蜘蛛人裝的四歲小孩。｜I Know The C-Virus Is Scary, But Try Working With A 4 Year-Old Dressed Like Spiderman Perched On The Kitchen Table Behind You is not easy.（Courtesy of Puddinhead2U)
或許我不應該把在家自學外包出去… | Maybe I Shouldn’t Have Outsourced My Home-Schooling. (Courtesy of kmascasa)
居家隔離第三天。我的小孩開始施法了 | Day 10 Of Quarantine. I Think My Kid Is Up To Something (Courtesy of case2000)
早上散步看到這個… | Came Across This On My Morning Walk. (Courtesy of Angus-Mackenzie)
身為父母在家工作… | Working from Home as a parent. (Courtesy of Bufger)
我小孩昨天自己剪頭髮，而且他同意把頭髮回復正常之前，讓我好好玩弄一下。| My kiddo cut his hair yesterday, then agreed to let me have a little fun with it before we fixed it (Courtesy of KThingy)
在家工作 | Working from home (Courtesy of redditnihilist)
看到家裡滿地都是綠色顏料，只能含淚清理這一切了 | Using My Tears To Clean The Crusted Green Paint Speckled All Over Our House (Courtesy of kenzmunson)
六週假期的第二天，我小孩已經把電視弄壞了 | Day 2 Of 6 Week Break And My Kid Already Broke Our TV (Courtesy of thatoneperson1000)

