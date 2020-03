居家隔離小孩在家亂　父母爆笑一籮筐「神招」解決！ | Work from home nightmare! Families share pics under quarantine

【看英文中國郵報學英文】為防止2019新型冠狀病毒(COVID-19)疫情擴散,各國政府關閉學校停課,而大人也改成在家上班,父母也有更多時間在家陪小孩。但這對於家長可能是另一場惡夢,小孩在家沒事做開始調皮搗蛋,把家裡弄的天翻地覆,家長們分享小孩們大亂後的「成果」照,在網路瘋傳分享。

To prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), many schools worldwide have been suspended leading to parents having to work from home while taking care of their kids.

This turned out to be a nightmare for many as cooped out children began acting out and creating a mess at home. The harassed parents took to the Internet to share their children’s antics, and the photo compilations soon went viral.

