罕見正面提「台灣」！世衛：向台灣等所有地區汲取經驗 | WHO finally acknowledges Taiwan can help

【看英文中國郵報學英文】世界衛生組織( WHO )高級顧問艾沃德（ Bruce Aylward ）， 28 日接受港媒訪問時，面對記者追問台灣防疫及參與世衛等相關議題時，閃爍其詞的表現，再度引起外界對世衛組織政治中立的質疑。而世衛則於 29 日回應稱，將會吸收包含台灣在內所有地區的經驗，至於台灣加入世衛組織的問題，則是取決於世衛成員國。

World Health Organization senior advisor Bruce Aylward on Saturday seemingly dodged a question referring to Taiwan’s virus prevention efforts during a viral interview with a reporter, leading many to question WHO’s impartiality.

To this, WHO has responded yesterday that it is “taking lessons learned from all areas, including Taiwan health authorities,” but “the question of Taiwanese membership in WHO is up to WHO member states, not WHO staff.”

世衛在聲明中提到，台灣在世衛的成員資格問題（ Taiwanese membership in WHO ），主要取決於世衛會員國，而不是該組織的工作人員。然而，為了因應新型冠狀病毒肺炎的全球大流行，世衛組織正與所有有關的衛生部門密切合作，其中包含台灣的專家。

此外，世衛也指出，目前台灣的新冠肺炎感染率相對較低（ Taiwanese caseload ）， WHO 會密切關注情勢發展，也會向包括台灣在內的各地區衛生部門汲取經驗，以便向全球分享最佳做法。

In the official statement, WHO acknowledged that they are using all information provided and available from all parts of the world, including Taiwan.

WHO also points out that Taiwanese caseload are comparatively low, and say they will closely follow the situation in Taiwan as well as take lessons learned from all areas to share with the world.

艾沃德日前接受香港電台記者視訊訪問，被問及台灣加入世衛的問題時，先是聲稱沒聽清楚記者的問題，接著又在對方重新提到台灣時，要記者直接問下 1 題，後來甚至「疑似」斷訊，讓訪問的記者相當傻眼。

Aylward had previously partook in an interview conducted by a reporter from Radio Television Hong Kong, and when asked whether WHO would re-consider Taiwan’s membership, appeared to not hear the question.

When the reporter reiterated, Aylward asked to “move on to another one.”

Later, Aylward was apparently disconnected or hung up on the reporter, leading many to question Aylward’s impartiality to the issue.

雖然該名香港記者有再次被聯絡上艾沃德，但他聲稱先前回應的問題已有談過中國，而中國不論「任何地區」，在這次的防疫都表現得很好，仍然避免談論與台灣有關的問題。

Although the line was later reconnected, Aylward claimed that they’ve already talked about China and said that all areas have China have done well in curbing the virus.

Dr Bruce Aylward of #WHO refuses to answer a question about Taiwan and rudely cuts off the interview. This is despicable. Watch the clip. https://t.co/CRUOW6p6tm — Bonnie Glaser / 葛來儀 (@BonnieGlaser) March 28, 2020

艾沃德的回應態度，連美國智庫戰略暨國際研究中心（ CSIS ）亞洲事務資深顧問葛來儀（ Bonnie Glaser ）都看不下去，在個人推特上轉貼該則影音，認為艾沃德無禮的打斷採訪還一再避談台灣，相當卑劣，並打下：「為何他就是不能承認台灣防疫做得很好呢？」引來不少網友迴響。

Aylward’s shifty response led senior adviser of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Bonnie Glaser, to take to the internet and comment, “His behavior is shameful. Why can’t he simply say ‘Taiwan has done a good job containing the virus?’”

His behavior is shameful. Why can’t he simply say”Taiwan has done a good job containing the virus.” — Bonnie Glaser / 葛來儀 (@BonnieGlaser) March 28, 2020