Taiwan CECC advises to keep distance of 1.5 meters apart

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday advised people to keep a social distance of 1 meter in public areas and 1.5 meters indoors.

If you must take public transportations, you are advised to wear a surgical mask, the CECC said.

The U.S. government also announced on Sunday that social distancing guidelines will be extended for 30 more days, meaning that it could last until June to slow the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. President Trump is urging Americans to avoid restaurants, bars and other gatherings involving more than 10 people and restrict unnecessary travels.