又新增16例確診新冠肺炎　2個本土個案都沒出國史 | Taiwan reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, brings tally to 322

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(31)日公布國內新增16例COVID-19(武漢肺炎)病例，分別為14例境外移入及2例本土。本土個案分別為70多歲男性(案307)及20多歲男性(案322)，近期均無出國史。其中案307曾與案122(土耳其境外移入)聚餐，3月25日因胸悶、肌肉痠痛等症狀至診所就醫，3月26日及28日因發燒分別至診所及醫院就醫，因診斷有肺炎情形收治住院並採檢通報，於今日確診；目前已初步掌握接觸者共46人。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday reported 16 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 322 .

Among the new confirmed cases, 14 are classified as imported. The two local infections are a man in his 70s (case 307) and a man in his 20s (case 322). Both had no recent travel history.

Case 307 was once in contact with case 122, and experienced symptoms such as chest pains and muscle soreness on March 25. He sought medical help on March 26 and March 28 after he began to develop a fever.

He was subsequently hospitalized, and his infection was confirmed today. The CECC has tracked down 46 possible contacts.

指揮中心表示，案322於3月26日出現發燒、咳嗽、嘔吐及全身倦怠等症狀至診所就醫，因症狀持續，於3月29日至醫院就醫，診斷有肺炎情形收治住院，30日由醫院採檢通報，於今日確診。經初步調查，案322發病前以學校及宿舍為主要活動地，目前初步掌握接觸者共13人，將持續調查是否有其他高風險暴露史，以釐清感染源。

The other local infection case (case 322), which began experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough and fatigue on March 26, was hospitalized on March 29 and tested a day later.

His infection was confirmed today.

Health authorities have located 13 possible contacts of case 322, and are currently following up and tracing possible infection sources.

指揮中心指出，今日新增之14例境外移入個案為7男7女，年齡20多歲至60多歲，入境日介於3月16日至29日，發病日介於3月1日至3月27日；個案發病前活動地為美國、英國、冰島、法國、瑞士、泰國及菲律賓，出國目的多為工作或就學。

According to the 14 new cases include 7 men and 7 women, with ages ranging between 20 to 70.

The imported cases returned to Taiwan between March 16 and March 29 and started showing symptoms for COVID-19 from March 1 to March 27. Many have recently traveled to the U.K., the U.S., Iceland, France, Switzerland, Thailand, and the Philippines for work or study.