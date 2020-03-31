Taiwan reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, brings tally to 322

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday reported 16 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 322.

Among the new confirmed cases, 14 are classified as imported. The two local infections are a man in his 70s (case 307) and a man in his 20s (case 322). Both had no recent travel history.

Case 307 was once in contact with case 122, and experienced symptoms such as chest pains and muscle soreness on March 25. He sought medical help on March 26 and March 28 after he began to develop a fever.

He was subsequently hospitalized, and his infection was confirmed today. The CECC has tracked down 46 possible contacts.

The other local infection case (case 322), which began experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough and fatigue on March 26, was hospitalized on March 29 and tested a day later.

His infection was confirmed today.

Health authorities have located 13 possible contacts of case 322, and are currently following up and tracing possible infection sources.

According to the 14 new cases include 7 men and 7 women, with ages ranging between 20 to 70.

The imported cases returned to Taiwan between March 16 and March 29 and started showing symptoms for COVID-19 from March 1 to March 27. Many have recently traveled to the U.K., the U.S., Iceland, France, Switzerland, Thailand, and the Philippines for work or study.