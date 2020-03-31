台師大學生確診感染源待查　指揮中心曝光活動地點 | CECC details whereabouts of NTNU student

【看英文中國郵報學英文】新冠肺炎肆虐，根據中央流行疫情指揮中心統計，截至今（31）日國內目前累計322例確診，台師大也出現一名大學學生確診。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC,中央流行疫情指揮中心) has reported a total of 322 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of today, including a student at the National Taiwan Normal University.

經指揮中心證實，該案例為案322，是一名20多歲男性，發病期間主要活動場所是在校園，除了上課地點還有宿舍，平常交通工具則是校車，指揮中心表示，這名個案是在昨晚10點後確診，今天早上相關人員也到校園做疫調，包含同實驗室、同宿舍的同學都要居家隔離，未來疫調會請他有去上課的相關接觸者，來做停班停課。

The student in his twenties is case 322, and the CECC provided more details today about his whereabouts, including visits at the school campus and the dormitory as well as daily commutes on the school bus.

Officials already went to the school to follow up on possible contacts, including those working in the same chemical laboratory and those in the same dorm, and ask them to begin self-quarantine.

Suspending classes or school is also possible, the CECC said, but further, inspection is needed to determine whether or not it is necessary.

根據指揮中心表示，這名學生在3月26日出現發燒、咳嗽、嘔吐及全身倦怠還有肺炎的症狀，自行就醫後因為有肺炎收治住院，由醫院採檢通報，在今日確診。

According to the CECC, the student developed symptoms such as fever, coughs, fatigue and other respiratory symptoms on March 26.

He immediately sought medical help and the infection was confirmed today.

另外針對通報定義，召集人張上淳也表示，昨(30)天中午專家小組會議裡面，就有提到一旦醫師看到患者有肺炎情形，不管懷不懷疑是新冠肺炎，現在都希望通通送驗、擴大篩檢，不要有任何肺炎個案漏掉。

If doctors detect possible pneumonia-related symptoms, health authorities recommend to alert officials immediately for testing other possible contacts rather than take the risk of not diagnosing a possible COVID-19 infection case.

另外張上淳還提到，昨天專家小組也另外新增一個通報定義，也增加了一個條件，當患者有出現嗅覺、味覺異常狀況的時候，也要當做新冠肺炎疑似個案通報，因為截至昨日306確診個案，有24個個案有嗅覺、味覺異常狀況，所以加入通報採檢條件。

If patients begin experiencing an abnormal sense of taste or smell, doctors are to report them as possible COVID-19 cases, and administer proper tests, health authorities added.

As of yesterday’s tally, 24 have reported an abnormal sense of taste or smell.