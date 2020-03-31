全球僅剩五國學校照常上課　《彭博社》大讚台灣防疫成功 | Bloomberg praises Taiwan’s success in COVID-19 containment

【看英文中國郵報學英文】根據《彭博社》報導，2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）疫情肆虐全球，高達160國家，約9成的學生族群已經停課。目前僅剩五國學校照常上課，分別為新加坡、澳洲、瑞典、台灣、以及美國部分州。

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, 160 countries have suspended schools and 90 percent of the student population has been out of school, according to Bloomberg. The only five countries/states where schools are still open include Singapore, Australia, Sweden, Taiwan and a few states of the U.S.

報導提到，新加坡和澳洲隨著確診案例增加，民眾焦慮感也隨之上升，反觀台灣，目前學校仍然持續上課，卻不見確診案例飆升。

The public anxiety is rising in Singapore and Australia over the surge in the number of confirmed cases, but Taiwan authorities have kept schools open without seeing a spike in infections, the report said.

此外，彭博社寫道，距離中國不到100英里（約160.9公里）的台灣1月爆出第一例確診，而政府在第一時間反應，禁止來自武漢的班機、頒布中國其餘地區、香港、澳門旅遊禁令。

Located less than 100 miles from China, Taiwan reported its first case in January. The government quickly stopped flights from China and imposed a travel ban on the rest of the regions in China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

當時，臺政府將開學時間延後至2月底，自2月25日開學後，學校維持正常上課，同時提升防疫措施的實施。超過1000名學生的學校必須有10處入口通道提供體溫檢測、學生課桌椅放置板子隔開距離。

After the Chinese New Year, the schools’ opening date was postponed until late February and schools have been open without interruption since students returned on Feb. 25. “But heightened measures have been in place. Schools with more than 1,000 students are required to have at least 10 entrance lanes for temperature checks and dividers are placed on students’ desks to separate them,” the report said.