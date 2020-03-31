Bloomberg praises Taiwan’s success in COVID-19 containment

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amid the coronavirus outbreak, 160 countries have suspended schools, meaning that 90 percent of their respective student population has been out of school, according to Bloomberg.

The only five countries/states where schools are still open include Singapore, Australia, Sweden, Taiwan and a few states of the U.S.

Although public anxiety continues to rise in Singapore and Australia over the surge in the number of confirmed cases, Taiwan authorities have kept schools open without seeing a spike in infections, the report said.

Located less than 100 miles from China, Taiwan reported its first case in January.

The government quickly stopped flights from China and imposed a travel ban on the rest of the regions in China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

After the Chinese New Year, the schools’ opening date was postponed until late February and schools have been open without interruption since students returned on Feb. 25.

“But heightened measures have been in place. Schools with more than 1,000 students are required to have at least 10 entrance lanes for temperature checks and dividers are placed on students’ desks to separate them,” the report said.