向病毒宣戰！　眾星翻唱超夯歌曲　網友一聽哭了 | Singers come together for ‘Corona’ in battle against virus

【看英文中國郵報學英文】瑞士公共廣播電台RTS推出影片，邀請20位歌手翻唱《可可夜總會》主題曲「La Llorona – Angélica Vale, Marco Antonio Solís」，唱出想要對「2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）」說的話，雖然大家關在家隔離，還是能以歌聲凝聚，唱出心裡感受。

A Swiss public broadcasting company, Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS), recently invited 20 singers to sing a parody of “La Llorona” song from the Pixar movie “Coco” in a bid to highlight the dangerousness of the COVID-19 virus with humor.

Although most are currently under quarantine due to the lockdown, the singers still managed to create a song that speaks from the heart and encourages others of the good times to come.

影片共2分53秒，其中穿插法文、義大利文、西班牙文、英文、中文等語言，歌詞表達出「新冠肺炎，你讓我們彼此分離，但很快我們就會相聚」、「你讓我們看到你的所作所為，別傷害我們了！」、「為那些在第一線奮戰的醫護人員和保護我們的人，新冠病毒啊，我愛他們！」

The near 3-minute song sees singers voicing their thoughts in different languages, including French, Italian, Spanish, English, and Chinese, and more.

Highlights include: “You broke us up, Corona, but we shall reunite very soon,” “You are giving us a hard time, Corona, but we won’t let you affect us anymore.” “For all those who take care of us, Corona, let’s send them our love!”

有趣的是，其中一人道出大家面對搶購潮的心聲，「因為你的錯，我都無法擦屁股」、「只剩下無麩質義大利麵」。

In a funny verse, one of the singers pointed out the stock-piling madness, and sang “Because of you I can’t even wipe my axx anymore, and all that’s left is gluten-free pasta.”

最後大家齊唱，「儘管我們都各自待在家，分開生活，我們依舊繼續對抗你，明天會更好！」、「雖然我們彼此分開，但很快的我們就可以親吻、擁抱、相見了！」

In the end, everyone sings along, “Even if we have to live apart, we shall resist you. Corona, tomorrow will be better.” “Even if life separates us because of you, soon we’ll be able to kiss, hug and meet.”