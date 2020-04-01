新增7例確診　陳時中：都從美、英境外移入 | Taiwan reports 7 new imported cases, total now at 329

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(1)日公布國內新增7例COVID-19(武漢肺炎)病例，均為境外移入，為3男4女，居住區域為北部4人、南部3人，年齡20多歲至70多歲，入境日介於3月19日至30日，發病日介於2月29日至3月27日，發病前活動國家為美國(6人)及英國(1人)。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Wednesday reported 7 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 329.

According to the CECC, the new cases include 3 men and 4 women with ages ranging between 20 to 70.

The imported cases returned to Taiwan between March 19 and March 30 and started showing symptoms for COVID-19 from Feb. 29 to March 27.

Among the new imported confirmed cases, 6 are from the U.S. and one is from the U.K.

Five were tested upon entering the country, while the other two were already under quarantine.

指揮中心表示，今日新增個案中，案325及329於2月6日至3月30日與另1名友人至美國自助旅遊，案325於3月23日出現嗅覺喪失情形，案329則於3月24日出現味覺及嗅覺喪失、有痰等症狀，2人返國入境時主動聲明有症狀，由機場檢疫人員採檢通報，於今日確診，為國外旅遊群聚感染；2名確診個案的另1名同行友人無疑似症狀，居家隔離中。

Case 325 and 329 traveled to the US with another friend between Feb. 6 and March 30.

Case 325 reported losing their sense of smell on March 23, and case 329 reported similar symptoms a day later.

Both stated their conditions upon arrival in Taiwan, they were immediately tested and the infections were confirmed today.

Their friend has yet to show symptoms but is currently under quarantine for further investigation.

指揮中心指出，其餘5名境外移入病例為獨立個案，出國目的包括就學、工作及探親，發現管道為居家檢疫(2人)及機場(3人)。

Health authorities said that the other 5 imported cases are all individual cases, and their reasons for travel included study, work and family visits.