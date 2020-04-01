台灣最好玩的賞櫻景點—九族文化村櫻花祭 | The best place to see cherry blossoms in Taiwan — Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village

【看英文中國郵報學英文】九族文化村是是台灣相當受歡迎的遊樂園區，除了設備完善的遊樂設施，園區裡種植多種品種的櫻花樹，每年初春(一月至四月)接力綻放,更是台灣最美麗最好玩的賞櫻熱門景點，讓Discover Taiwan帶領各位來到九族文化村，一起暢遊台灣最好玩的賞櫻攻略。

The Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village is one of the most popular amusement parks in Taiwan. Besides fun rides and attractions, the park is also home to many types of cherry blossom trees that bloom in spring (from January to February), making it one of the most beautiful places to visit this season. Ahead this long weekend, we’ll take you along for the ride as we share the best events and activities to do during the park’s Cherry Blossom (Sakura) Festival.

原味體驗日式賞櫻風情｜Full Japanese-style cherry blossom experience

春季賞櫻花是日本迎接春暖花開最重要的大事，也吸引許多外國觀光客前往日本體驗日式賞櫻風情。在九族文化村種植台灣最多品種的櫻花，每年從一月到三月底各品種櫻花接力綻放，九族櫻花祭在這段期間更邀請日本表演團體，規劃日式的櫻花市集，還有日式風情的浴衣出租，遊客可以穿上日式浴衣和服，搭乘日式人力車在櫻花大道賞櫻，在戀愛神社祈福，或是在櫻花樹下享用日式櫻花甜點，在九族櫻花祭，不用出國，就能夠體驗純正日式賞櫻的浪漫氛圍。

Cherry blossom viewing in spring is one of the most important events in Japan. People from all around the world travel to the country just to experience this spectacle in person. In Taiwan, the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village houses a variety of cherry blossoms and every year from January to the end of March, the flowers go into full bloom. During this time of year, the park usually invites performance groups from Japan, organizes a cherry blossom market and provides Japanese yukatas for rent. Visitors can wear the traditional Japanese clothing and take in the beauty of the Cherry Blossom Avenue on rickshaws. There is also a temple of love for romantics and picnics under cherry blossom trees. Without leaving Taiwan, one can still get the full experience of the Sakura Festival.

欣賞原住民表演櫻花漫步｜Dance with aborigines under cherry blossom trees

九族文化村是以台灣原住民文化為主題的遊樂區，平常旅客皆能前往原住民部落景觀區參觀各族建築，還能購買各式傳統飾品，體驗其文化。櫻花季期間，除了可以漫遊在櫻花樹下，這段期間的文化廣場也開滿了櫻花，在璀璨的櫻花林道欣賞原住民天籟般的歌聲，更具奔放的原味風情。

As aborigine culture is the theme of the park, visitors can observe different Taiwanese tribal villages and lifestyles in the Aboriginal Village Park section and buy traditional accessories. During the festival, cherry blossom trees in the culture square will go into full bloom, and visitors can walk along and enjoy aborigine songs sung by the natives of Taiwan.

搭纜車眺望粉色花海 | Gondola rides over a sea of pink

位在日月潭旁的九族，還有個到此必坐的設施—日月潭纜車。纜車起始點為日月潭東南邊湖畔和九族內的觀山樓。每個車廂限載8人，單程時間大約十分鐘，不僅能俯瞰日月潭，更能一眼看盡九族園區內繽紛綻放的櫻花林，碧藍的湖加上粉色的花海，成絕佳拍照背景。

Located beside Sun Moon Lake, the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village has another attraction that never fails to draw in tourists—the Sun Moon Lake Ropeway. The gondola ride spans between the southeast bank of Sun Moon Lake to the Observation Tower of the park.

Each cable car is limited to 8 passengers, and a one-way trip takes about 10 minutes to get to the other end. From the gondola ride, visitors can get a great view of the lake as well as the pink cherry blossom trees in the park. With the deep blue lake and pink floral scene as a backdrop, the perfect photo is just a shutter click away.

台灣第一夜櫻 | The first “Night Sakura” in Taiwan

來到九族文化村賞櫻，除了白天漫步櫻花林間，晚上的櫻花林也相當精采。天色漸暗後，櫻花樹上佈置的花燈點亮，大祭師會帶著舞者和遊客於晚間17:30一起點燈，七彩的亮光點綴櫻花樹，伴隨原住民的演出，賞夜櫻為一天的行程畫上完美句點。

Besides admiring the cherry blossoms trees under the sun, taking a nighttime stroll under the pink flowers is also something one should experience in the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village. As evening approaches, the ceremony leader and dance performers will invite visitors to light up the decorative lights placed around the cherry blossom trees. The soft neon glow of colors coupled with aborigines’ performances is the perfect way to wrap up the beautiful event.

歐洲宮廷花園 薰衣草「紫色戀情」| A lavender wonderland in the European Garden

每年三、四月，九族文化村的歐式花園區，將近數十萬株薰衣草接力綻放，花園的草木修剪成水桶樣，倒出的是各式繽紛色彩的花朵，紫色薰衣草就像花毯般佈滿歐式宮殿前，如此的場景，就像是置身於卡通影片公主與王子相遇的古堡花園裡，浪漫夢幻的場景，令人陶醉。

Every year from March to April, around 100,000 lavender buds go into full bloom in the European Garden. Plants in the garden are trimmed into different designs, such as buckets with flowers of all shapes and variety flowing out like a colorful waterfall. Walking through the garden, visitors can easily picture themselves as the prince and princesses of a fairy tale come to life.

遊樂設施 | Rides and attractions

來到九族當然不能錯過它刺激的遊樂設施。馬雅探險將帶遊客從11層樓高處直衝而下，在享受雙腳懸空倒掛的快感同時，也不忘將頭往後靠，以免下車後頸部痠痛。近期新開的西班牙海岸「無敵艦隊」，爬升30公尺高處後，會先倒退下衝，再轉正，讓旅客一次享受兩倍的刺激。

When visiting the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village, one shouldn’t miss the opportunity to go on their fun and exciting rides. One such attraction, the Maya Adventure, takes riders up 33 meters high and plunges down, twisting and turning the whole way. While enjoying the thrill of the ride, visitors should also make sure to lean their head backs to avoid straining their necks.

The “Invincible Fleet” ride from the newly opened “Spanish Coast” is also one for thrill-seekers as it brings riders back down to earth from 30 meters high, going first backward then forward, letting visitors enjoy twice the fun.