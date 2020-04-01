南迴改—太麻里的療癒之旅 | A relaxing trip filled with culture and nature: Taimali

【看英文中國郵報學英文】號稱「全台最美公路」，南迴改於去年年底順利開通，縮短了台灣東西部交通的距離，沿途所經過之景點，更是出遊的最佳選擇。也因為南迴改的修建，台東更多了好幾個風景美麗又好玩的新景點。本期Discover Taiwan將帶領各位暢遊這些景點，看見台灣之美。

Known as “the most beautiful highway in Taiwan,” the South-link Highway extension project finished renovating and opened to the public last year.

The renovated highway not only shortened the distance between eastern and western Taiwan, but was also rerouted to pass by many tourist attractions, making them some of the best vacation spots to visit.

In addition, it opened up even more scenic and fun sites to visit. In this season’s Discover Taiwan, join us in discovering Taiwan’s cultural and natural beauty through these scenic spots.

金崙大橋的山海全景 ｜Take in the sea and land from Jinlun Bridge

金崙大橋是因南迴公路截彎取直而被興建的，自2017年開始被稱為「全台最美高架」。行駛在金崙大橋上，往右看是翠綠綿延的山脈，往左望即是湛藍太平洋遼闊景緻，這全長3.5公里的高架橋，將會是開啟暢遊東台灣療癒之旅第一站。

The Jinlun Bridge was built due to the straightening of the South-link Highway. Since 2017, it has been called “the most beautiful overpass in Taiwan.”

Driving on Jinlun Bridge, you can see green rolling mountains on your right and the vast azure Pacific on your left. This 3.5 kilometer overpass is the first stop in this relaxation trip to eastern Taiwan.

多良火車站 ｜Duoliang Train Station

多良火車站原是台東鐵路線的一個無人看守的小站，也因為這裡可拍攝到火車彷彿從遼闊太平洋遠端地平線駛出的美麗畫面，成為攝影愛好者以及旅客打客熱門地點。站多良車站二樓的月台上，不但可以眺望一望無盡的太平洋，車站上坡處還有一個攝影迷必拍的「天使翅膀」，以藍天和海為背景，旅客站在此皆能拍出最美的夢幻天使照。

Duoliang Railway Station was originally an unguarded station on the Taitung Railway Line. It is also a popular place for photography enthusiasts and tourists to visit as the angle provided allows photographers to capture the train seemingly coming from the far horizon of the Pacific Ocean.

On the second-floor platform of Duoliang Station, visitors can not only overlook the ocean but also take pictures in front of the “Angel Wing”. Against the backdrop of the blue sky and sea, tourists can capture a truly heavenly photo.

金針山花海｜ Flower field in Golden Needle Mountain

太麻里的金針山為全台家喻戶曉的賞花聖地，金針花季於每年的八到十月花開滿山坡，綿延的山坡彷彿蓋上一層艷麗的黃金花毯，迎風搖曳，是台東夏末秋初最美得的景致。在太麻里除了賞花，還有三條登山步道，是看日出、觀賞滿天星斗和望海的絕佳景點。每年的四到七月更是賞螢火蟲的好時機，點亮夏日的夜晚。

The Golden Needle Mountain in Taimali is a well-known place for viewing flowers in Taiwan. The golden needle flowers bloom from August to October every year, covering the hills in a carpet of gold, making it one of the most beautiful sceneries in Taitung.

In addition to viewing flowers, there are also three hiking trails in Taimali, which are great spots to catch the sunrise, gaze at stars and overlook the sea. From April to July, tourists can also visit to watch the fireflies light up the summer nights.