不可不知的打卡聖地！盤點台灣最美夢幻湖泊（一）｜Explore the most beautiful lakes in Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】連假即將到來，還沒想到去哪裡嗎？想要親近大自然、探索超好拍夢幻打卡秘境嗎？以下整理八個台灣最美夢幻湖泊，趁著週末假期來去踏青，放鬆一下吧！

You still don’t know where to go for the long weekend, do you? If you want to be surrounded by beautiful nature and take Instagram-worthy pictures, then head on over to Taiwan’s top 8 lakes, for a relaxing and refreshing mini-vacation!

新店濛濛湖戀愛聖地｜Mengmeng Lake

位在新北市新店區的濛濛湖去年在IG爆紅，成為拍照打卡聖地。其實，50年代濛濛谷是大台北地區情侶約會聖地，但因後來建造水壩，水面淹沒山谷，形成湖畔，而形成濛濛湖。

Situated in Xindian District, New Taipei city, Mengmeng Lake became a picture-perfect spot in the greater Taipei area. In the 1960s, Mengmeng valley was known as a dating spot for couples in Taipei. Since the dam was built, however, the valley has been filled with water, forming a lake.

17歲的少女之湖 – 松蘿湖｜Songluo Lake

松蘿湖位在宜蘭縣大同鄉，屬於雪山山脈一部分，標高1,300公尺，因四面環山，時常雲霧繚繞，有如17歲少女害羞地遮著臉，讓人始終無法看清全貌，而得其名。

Located in Datong Township, Yilan County, Songluo Lake, standing at 1,300 meters, is part of the Xueshan Range. Surrounded by the mountains, the lake with fog over the water seems like a shy 17-year-old teenage girl. That’s why the beautiful swampy lake is also known as the “17-year-old teenage girl.”

松蘿湖步道來回全長13公里，當天來回約需7小時，因此許多登山客會選擇在湖畔紮營住一宿再返回，可以充分欣賞少女湖的夢幻朦朧美。

The trail length is 13 kilometers and the round trip takes about 7 hours. Most hikers would spend 2 days 1 night and camp by the beautiful lake.

散落的珍珠 – 加羅湖｜Chia-Lo Lake

加羅湖位在中央山脈稜線上，海拔標高2,242公尺，步道來回約17公里，安排兩天一夜的時間較為適當。

傳說，天上的仙女在梳妝時，不慎打破手上明鏡，而碎片如珍珠般灑落在宜蘭山區，形成美麗的高山湖泊，因此獲得「散落的珍珠」之美。

Chia-Lo Lake, standing at 2,242 meters, is situated at the Central Mountain Range. The length of the trail is 17 kilometers. If you plan on visiting the lake, it’s better to spend two days one night on the trip.

Legend has it that when a fairy was dressing up, she accidentally broke her mirror, and mirrors pieces were spread all over mountains in Yilan as a result. The pieces formed a beautiful high-mountain lake.

如夢似幻的湖泊 – 夢湖｜Meng Lake

位在新北市汐止區的夢湖，絕對是網美熱門打卡景點之一。海拔325公尺，因為冬天午後容易起霧，形成如夢似幻的美景，因此被稱為「夢湖」。

夢湖旁邊有環湖步道、O型環山步道，喜歡登山健行可以去走走，環山步道一圈大約80分鐘。

Meng lake in Xizhi District, New Taipei City is one of the most Instagrammable spots in Taipei. Meng lake, standing at 325 meters above the sea level, often gets foggy in the winter afternoon, creating a dream-like landscape.

You can stroll around the lake and go for the hiking trail beside the lake. The round trail takes about 80 minutes to hike.