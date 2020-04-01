不可不知的打卡聖地！盤點台灣最美夢幻湖泊（二）｜Explore the most beautiful lakes in Taiwan

全台最大高山湖泊 – 翠峰湖｜Cueifong Lake

位於太平山和大元山之間，海拔1840公尺的翠峰湖，是全台最大的高山湖泊。想親眼目睹這夢幻的自然景觀，必須先經翠峰湖的環山步道，在四周為高大紅檜林包圍小徑上，至800公尺處，抵達展示站。

Situated between Taipingshan and Dayuanshan at 1,840 meters above sea level, Cueifong Lake is the biggest alpine lake in Taiwan. To witness this magical phenomenon, one can take a leisure walk on the Cueifong Lake mountain trail surrounded by tall oaks and hike to the viewing platform at the 800-meter point.

天使的眼淚– 嘉明湖｜Jiaming Lake

位在台東縣海瑞鄉的嘉明湖海拔3,310公尺，是台灣第二高的高山湖泊。

全長來回26公里，且海拔超過3,000公尺，建議安排四天三夜時間較充足，並做好體能訓練、充足準備才能前往探訪這片美麗湖泊。

Located at 3,310 meters above sea level in Hairui Township, Taitung County, Jiaming Lake is the second-highest mountain lake in Taiwan.

As Jiaming Lake is 26 kilometers in length, it’s recommended to arrange a four-day trip there for sufficient time and do physical training and adequate preparations before visiting this beautiful lake.

新店三大湖泊– 燕子湖| Swallow Lake

位在新北市新店區的燕子湖，與梅花湖、濛濛湖並稱為新店三大湖泊。燕子湖為人工湖泊，風景秀麗，常有燕群盤旋，而得其名。

The Swallow Lake, the Meihua Lake and Mengmeng Lake in Xindian District, New Taipei City, are also known as the three major lakes of Xindian. Swallow Lake is an artificial lake with beautiful scenery and is a frequented by swallows, hence its name.

新店三大最美湖泊– 梅花湖| Meihua Lake

梅花湖湖面20公頃，三面環山，為天然蓄水池，因其形狀有如一朵五瓣花，而得其名。遊客除了可以租腳踏車，騎車環湖之外，還可乘著小艇遊湖，票價每人50元。

湖水東岸有一吊橋，可通往湖中浮島，站在島上可以俯瞰整個湖面，相當壯觀。

Surrounded by mountains and covering 20 hectares, Meihua Lake, is a natural storage reservoir. From the bird-eyes’ view, the lake is in a five-petal flower shape. That’s why it is named “Meihua Lake,” which means a plum flower.

You can either bike around the lake, or take a ferry tour enjoying the scenery. A ferry ticket is priced at NT$50 per person.

What’s more? You can cross a bridge on the east side of the lake to go to the small floating island at the center.