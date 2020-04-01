‘Where’s Wally’ has coronavirus makeover

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Beloved puzzle book “Where’s Wally” (“Where’s Waldo” in the U.S.) is keeping up with the times with a brand new “Coronavirus Edition.”

Artists Clay Bennet and Pedro Mezzini took to the Internet to create a new Wally, which was met with enthusiastic responses from online users, claiming it was just the thing to help people through these tough times.

“Where’s Wally” is a fun puzzle book created by Martin Handford where the titular character Wally (usually dressed in a red and white striped shirt) is hidden into a sea of people.

Wally often loses his personal belongings and readers have to help him find them too.

However, Wally recently underwent a makeover, and the new edition includes him “social distancing” in public situations.

Included are some “Where is Wally” pictures created by artists online.

After seeing the Coronavirus edition of “Where’s Wally,” a user online jokingly replied, “That was hard, but I think I got it.”