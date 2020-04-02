Singers come together for ‘Corona’ in battle against virus

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Swiss public broadcasting company, Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS), recently invited 20 singers to sing a parody of “La Llorona” song from the Pixar movie “Coco” in a bid to highlight the importance of maintaining some social distances amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although most are currently under quarantine due to the lockdown, the singers still managed to create a song that speaks from the heart and encourages others of the good times to come.

The near 3-minute song sees singers voicing their thoughts in different languages, including French, Italian, Spanish, English, and Chinese, and more.

Highlights include: “You broke us up, Corona, but we shall reunite very soon,” “You are giving us a hard time, Corona, but we won’t let you affect us anymore.” “For all those who take care of us, Corona, let’s send them our love!”

In a funny verse, one of the singers pointed out the stock-piling madness, and sang “Because of you I can’t even wipe my axx anymore, and all that’s left is gluten-free pasta.”

In the end, everyone sings along, “Even if we have to live apart, we shall resist you. Corona, tomorrow will be better.” “Even if life separates us because of you, soon we’ll be able to kiss, hug and meet.”