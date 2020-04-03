AP Week in Pictures, North America

MARCH 27–April 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes medical and physician assistant students wearing personal protective equipment as they prepare to screen for possible coronavirus cases at a makeshift camp for the homeless in Las Vegas; President Donald Trump speaking while accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Vice President Mike Pence about the coronavirus at the White House in Washington; a woman surveying the damage to her office after a tornado touched down in Jonesboro, Arkansas; and a worker moving items at a federal medical station as it is set up as a field hospital at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

