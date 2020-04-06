影／WTO姐妹會班底大讚台灣防疫人員 「幸好在台灣」｜‘WTO Sister Show’ cast praises Taiwan’s COVID-19 prevention efforts

【看英文中國郵報學英文】近日《WTO姊妹會》拍攝影片感謝全世界站在第一線的防疫人員，並稱讚台灣迅速實施防疫措施，讓疫情對民眾的生活不會造成太大的影響。

The cast of Taiwan’s ‘WTO Sister Show’ has recently made a video thanking frontline medical staff all over the world and praising Taiwan’s fast reactions and virus-prevention measures, allowing daily life to proceed with little interferences.

節目班底以各自母語分享想法，勸導大家盡量待在家裡，也停止囤積日常用品。

The cast used their native language to share their thoughts and urged everyone back home to not only stay at home but also to stop stockpiling daily necessities.

其中，許多人表示，非常感激在疫情期間能留在台灣，因爲遠在家鄉的家人們都無法見到彼此、也無法去學校或工作。

Many also shared how grateful they feel to be living in Taiwan during this time, as their family members back home aren’t able to see each other or go to school or work.

截至目前，2019新型冠狀病毒已經造成1,157,764人染疫，影響181個國家與地區，共計63,846人死亡。

As of now, COVID-19 has infected 1,157,764 patients in 181 countries and regions, with 63,846 fatalities to date.

