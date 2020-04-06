Taiwan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, brings tally to 373

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Monday reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 373.

Nine of the new cases are imported while one is a local infection. The local infection is case 365; he is the grandson of cases 356 and 343, according to the CECC.

Meanwhile, health authorities are asking that citizens and businesses prepare for alternate office schedules, and to always wear face masks when in public spaces.

Unnecessary trips outside should also be limited and appropriate social distancing be demonstrated during these times, the CECC added.

More details will be given later today, health authorities said.