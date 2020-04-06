全球首例！紐約動物園母老虎確診　同住姐妹、鄰居獅乾咳 | Bronx zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus

【看英文中國郵報學英文】據《雅加達郵報》報導，國際野生生物保護學會（ WCS ）發布聲明指出，紐約市中的布朗克斯動物園（ Bronx Zoo ）內，一頭 4 歲的馬來亞虎近期出現咳嗽的病徵，隨後接受新型冠狀病毒篩檢，結果呈陽性。據信，老虎可能是被無症狀保育員感染。

A tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the institution said Sunday, and is believed to have contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time.

聲明內寫道，確診的 4 歲雌性馬來亞虎名為娜迪亞（ Nadia ）。此外，娜迪亞的姐妹阿祖爾（ Azul ）、另外 2 隻東北虎，以及 3 隻非洲獅都出現了乾咳的症狀，目前預期這些大貓們會康復。

The four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia along with her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions all developed dry coughs and are expected to fully recover, the Wildlife Conservation Society that runs the city’s zoos said in a statement.

國際野生生物保護學會的聲明稱，布朗克斯動物園內的大貓們，過去出現食慾下降的情況，但在獸醫的照護下，牠們身體、精神狀況皆良好。

“Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers,” the statement continued.

但學會也謹慎表示，因為不同物種對感染的反應有差異，目前尚不清楚新冠肺炎對大貓的影響，將會密切追蹤監測。

“It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries.”

目前，位在紐約州的四間動物園、水族館因為防疫措施已在 3 月 16 日暫時關閉，目前紐約州內死亡人數已經累積4000多例死亡。

All four of the zoos and the aquarium in New York — whose virus death toll has topped 4,000 — have been closed since March 16.

根據美國疾病管制與預防中心（ CDC ），動物可能會感染新型冠狀病毒，但目前科學並不相信動物會將此病毒傳染給人類。目前在美國也沒有證據顯示，包括寵物等動物、家畜、野生動物，會是病毒來源。

The zoo emphasized that there is “no evidence that animals play a role in the transmission of COVID-19 to people other than the initial event in the Wuhan market, and no evidence that any person has been infected with COVID-19 in the US by animals, including by pet dogs or cats.”

