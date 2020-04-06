你戴的口罩有用嗎？ 五招教你輕鬆辨識真偽口罩 | Can you tell which face masks are real?

【看英文中國郵報學英文】隨著2019新型冠狀病毒疾病疫情持續延燒，戴口罩是阻止疫情擴散的第一防線，有不肖商人藉由囤積口罩、哄抬價格，趁機發災難財，因此許多人買不起口罩，轉而經由特殊管道取得口罩。近日，一支影片在網上瘋傳，教民眾五招輕鬆辨識真偽口罩的方法。

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, wearing face masks have become a priority for many. However, some businesses have taken to stockpiling face masks in order to elevate the price, inducing others to resort to buying face masks from unverified sources.

A recent video online has shown users five tips to determine whether or not their face masks are the real deal.

第一招，放在燈光下觀察口罩的材質，真的口罩內含熔噴纖維 (melt-blown fabric) 而非不織布（non-woven)。

First, you should place your face masks under a light to see if it’s made of melt-blown fabric or non-woven fabric.

第二招，把適量水倒在口罩內層，真的醫療用口罩能夠承裝水而不會漏出。

Second, pour a small amount of water into the face masks. Real face masks should be able to hold the water in without leaking.

第三招，戴上口罩，試著吹熄打火機的火，真的口罩能夠過濾氣、液體，基本上無法透過口罩將火吹熄。

Third, use a lighter and try blowing out the flame while wearing a face mask. Medical face masks have filters and should make it difficult for you to do so.

第四招，試著用口罩碰觸一堆紙屑，醫療口罩會產生靜電吸附(electrostatic adsorption) 些許紙屑。

The fourth test asks users to put their face masks in contact with some paper shreds. The face masks should create electrostatic adsorption with the paper.

第五招，用打火機燃燒口罩的中層布料，若是真的口罩，布料會慢慢溶解而非直接著火燒起來。

Lastly, the fifth step would, unfortunately, deconstruct your face mask, as it has users light the face masks on fire. The parts where the face mask touches the flame should melt as opposed to catching fire.

