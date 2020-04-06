Can you tell which face masks are real?

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, wearing face masks have become a priority for many. However, some businesses have taken to stockpiling face masks in order to elevate the price, inducing others to resort to buying face masks from unverified sources.

A recent video online has shown users five tips to determine whether or not their face masks are the real deal.

First, you should place your face masks under a light to see if it’s made of melt-blown fabric or non-woven fabric.

Second, pour a small amount of water into the face masks. Real face masks should be able to hold the water in without leaking.

Third, use a lighter and try blowing out the flame while wearing a face mask. Medical face masks have filters and should make it difficult for you to do so.

The fourth test asks users to put their face masks in contact with some paper shreds. The face masks should create electrostatic adsorption with the paper.

Lastly, the fifth step would, unfortunately, deconstruct your face mask, as it has users light the face masks on fire. The parts where the face mask touches the flame should melt as opposed to catching fire.

※ Reminder: Taiwan CDC asks travelers who show symptoms, such as fever or cough, upon arriving in Taiwan to wear a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, foreigners should inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation and contacts to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case-reporting. Call the toll-free number of the Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).