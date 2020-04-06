Taiwan nationals can mail face masks to relatives overseas: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Monday announced that 1.99 million people had successfully registered for purchasing face masks as of today, including 1.72 million people who already made the payment.

Starting from Thursday, adults can obtain nine face masks per two weeks, up from three per week, while children are allocated 14 face masks per two weeks, the center said.

Thanks to the soaring output, you can also send up to 30 masks every two months by mail to your first- or second-degree relatives living in foreign countries, according to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) who also heads the CECC.

Starting on April 9, you are invited to use the government’s website —https://emaskep.trade.gov.tw — to provide relevant information, including your name, your ID number, your phone number, the number of masks and your relatives’ contact information.

After you fill out the application, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (中華民國經濟部) and Ministry of the Interior (中華民國內政部) will verify your identity, the relationship with the receiver, whether both of shipper and receiver are R.O.C. citizens.

Then, the authorities will issue a permit and notify the shipper by sending a text message.

You can send face masks at the Chunghwa POST or by express services. If you want to send the package at the post office, you are required to provide your permit number or identification number and the office will print out the tag and paste it on the package.

With the tag, you can finish the payment and send your package.

As for those who want to send by express, you should present your permit number and make the payment for the masks first.

If you don’t know how to apply for it online, you can send the aforesaid information through fax to the Bureau of Foreign Trade or visit the bureau in person, where the staff will help you apply for sending face masks. The rest of the process remains the same as the online registration.