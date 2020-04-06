又增10人確診　一本土個案竟是4歲男童 | Taiwan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, brings tally to 373

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(6)日公布國內新增10例COVID-19(武漢肺炎)病例，分別為9例境外移入及1例本土。本土個案為未滿5歲男童(案365)，為案343、356同住家人，3月25日曾出現發燒症狀，4月2日案343檢驗陽性，經衛生單位進行接觸者採檢，於今日確診；該起家庭群聚截至目前共掌握175名接觸者。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Monday reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 373.

Nine of the new cases are imported with one local infection, according to the CECC. The local infection is case 365, a child not yet 5, who is the grandson of cases 356 and 343.

He developed feverish symptoms on March 25, was subsequently tested, and the infection was confirmed today. Health authorities have since traced 175 possible contacts in this cluster infection case.

指揮中心表示，今日新增9例境外移入病例分別為5男4女，年齡為20多歲至40多歲，入境日介於3月21日至4月4日，發病日介於3月10日至4月4日。個案發病前活動地為美國、英國、冰島及印尼，其中包括3起群聚。

The new cases include five men and four women with ages ranging between 20 to 50. They returned to Taiwan between March 21 and April 4 and started showing symptoms for COVID-19 from March 10 to April 4. The imported cases have recently been to the U.S., the U.K., Iceland and Indonesia.

指揮中心指出，案364於美國工作，3月10日發病，3月30日入境時主動向機場申報有症狀並採檢，檢驗結果為陰性，居家檢疫期間，因所搭乘班機上有其他旅客已確診，因此改列為居家隔離之接觸者，個案因持續有不適症狀，於4月3日由衛生單位安排就醫採檢，於今日確診。

Case 364 was working in the U.S. and developed symptoms on March 10. She entered Taiwan on March 30 and immediately reported her symptoms to health authorities. As other passengers on the flight had tested positive, she was put under quarantine as a possible infection contact.

She reported feeling unwell soon after, sought medical help on April 3, and the infection was confirmed today.

案366、367於英國就讀同一所學校，4月2日一同返國，居家檢疫期間，兩人分別於4月2日及4日發病，由衛生單位安排就醫採檢，於今日確診。

Case 366 and 367 were schoolmates in England and returned to Taiwan on April 2. They began developing symptoms under quarantine on April 2 and April 4, respectively. After being tested by authorities, the infection was also confirmed today.

案370、371為家人，兩人於美國就學及工作，3月30日入境後返家居家檢疫，由於兩人返國所搭乘班機(亦與案364同班機)上有其他旅客已確診，因此改列為居家隔離之接觸者。兩人分別於4月2日及4日發病，由衛生單位安排就醫採檢，於今日確診。

Cases 370 and 371 are family members who were in the U.S. for work and school. They returned to Taiwan on March 30 and were on the same flight as case 364. They began showing symptoms on April 2 and April 4, were tested with the infection was today.

案372、373為家人，3月6日至21日一同至英國及冰島自助旅遊，返國後進行居家檢疫，並分別於4月1日及3日發病，由衛生單位安排就醫採檢，於今日確診。其餘2名境外移入病例為獨立個案，出國目的為工作或就學，發現管道為機場。

Cases 372 and 373 are also family members who had traveled to England and Iceland from March 6 to March 21. Upon returning to Taiwan, they were put under quarantine and began developing symptoms on April 1 and April 3. Their infections were confirmed today.

The other two imported cases were individual cases with reasons for travel including education and work. Their infections were detected at the airport upon landing in Taiwan.