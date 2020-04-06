影／就是愛台灣　在台外國人為愛加油 | Foreign friends love Taiwan!

【看英文中國郵報學英文】隨著2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）在全球升溫，知名網紅Blaire左撇子邀請來自９個國家的10個朋友，一起說說為什麼選擇留在台灣、愛上台灣哪裡和對世界的精神喊話。9個國家、10個外籍人士都十分樂意分享自己的故事。透過螢幕，感受他們離鄉千萬里，選擇留在台灣的溫馨故事。

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, YouTuber Blaire invited 10 international friends from 9 countries to share why they decided to stay in Taiwan, what they love about Taiwan, and give some encouraging words to the global community in the battle against the virus.

The 10 guests from the foreign community all openly shared their touching stories about their reasons for staying in Taiwan.

有些人是來台灣工作、來台灣生活、因為愛人而來台灣、想當台灣的偶像和來台灣教書學習等等的因素，讓這些來自世界各地的新住民，決定在台灣定居，並且熱愛台灣的生活，同時讚賞台灣的防疫策略和態度。

Some had come to the country for work; others came to be with their loved ones. Some also came to try and make it in the entertainment industry, while still others came to teach.

All ultimately fell in love with life in Taiwan and gave their praises to the virus-prevention measures being taken in the country at the moment.

入鏡的外國朋友，包括法國Ku’s dream酷的夢、日本三原JAPAN、美國劉沛夫妻、英國@lifeintaiwan、瑞典@Lukas Engström、加拿大@Kelsi May凱西莓、馬來西亞 @我是啾比、韓國金炳秀和義大利 Rosa。

The featured foreign guests include Ku (Ku’s Dream) from France, JAPAN Sanyuan from Japan, Pierre Liu from the U.S., @lifeintaiwan from the U.K., Lukas Engstrom from Sweden, Kelsi May from Canada, Jeo-bi from Malaysia, David Kim from South Korea and Rosa from Italy.

【本影片經Blaire左撇子授權轉載】| Video-use authorized by Blaire

