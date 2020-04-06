Taiwan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, brings tally to 373

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Monday reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 373.

Nine of the new cases are imported with one local infection, according to the CECC. The local infection is case 365, a child not yet 5, who is the grandson of cases 356 and 343.

He developed feverish symptoms on March 25, was subsequently tested, and the infection was confirmed today. Health authorities have since traced 175 possible contacts in this cluster infection case.

The new cases include five men and four women with ages ranging between 20 to 50. They returned to Taiwan between March 21 and April 4 and started showing symptoms for COVID-19 from March 10 to April 4. The imported cases have recently been to the U.S., the U.K., Iceland and Indonesia.

Case 364 was working in the U.S. and developed symptoms on March 10. She entered Taiwan on March 30 and immediately reported her symptoms to health authorities. As other passengers on the flight had tested positive, she was put under quarantine as a possible infection contact.

She reported feeling unwell soon after, sought medical help on April 3, and the infection was confirmed today.

Case 366 and 367 were schoolmates in England and returned to Taiwan on April 2. They began developing symptoms under quarantine on April 2 and April 4, respectively. After being tested by authorities, the infection was also confirmed today.

Cases 370 and 371 are family members who were in the U.S. for work and school. They returned to Taiwan on March 30 and were on the same flight as case 364. They began showing symptoms on April 2 and April 4, were tested with the infection was today.

Cases 372 and 373 are also family members who had traveled to England and Iceland from March 6 to March 21. Upon returning to Taiwan, they were put under quarantine and began developing symptoms on April 1 and April 3. Their infections were confirmed today.

The other two imported cases were individual cases with reasons for travel including education and work. Their infections were detected at the airport upon landing in Taiwan.