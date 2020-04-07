英相強生染新冠肺炎驚傳病情惡化！已轉入加護病房｜Boris Johnson conditions worsen, is now in intensive care

【看英文中國郵報學英文】英國首相強生（ Boris Johnson ）上個月 27 日確診感染新冠肺炎，震驚全球；由於連日來高燒不退，已於 5 日傍晚被送往倫敦市中心的聖湯瑪士醫院（ St. Thomas’ Hospital ）住院，但卻在台灣時間 7 日凌晨傳出病情惡化，已被轉移到加護病房，並交待英國外交大臣拉布（ Dominic Raab ）在必要時代理其首相職務。

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was previously admitted into St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday evening, has been reported to been transferred to the intensive care unit yesterday as his conditions worsen.

Johnson has appointed Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, as deputy in charge when necessary.

綜合英國《 BBC 》、美國《 CNN 》等外媒報導，英國首相府發言人強調，強生受到非常好的治療和照護，並感謝所有公共醫療系統的醫護人員所付出的努力，但並未透露強生的詳細情況。英國外交大臣拉布則表示，政府會繼續相關工作，「首相正由優秀的團隊妥善照顧中，政府會將重點放在確保其施政方向，所有能使我們戰勝疫情和這次挑戰的計劃都會被實行。」

Foreign media including the BBC and CNN have reported that Johnson’s spokesperson have revealed the prime minister is under good care and thanks the medical staff for their efforts, but would not reveal more details on Johnson’s current conditions.

As to the current state of affairs, Raab is quoted saying, “The government’s business will continue and the Prime Minister is in safe hands with a brilliant team at St Thomas’s hospital. And the focus of the government will continue to be on making sure that the Prime Minister’s direction, all the plans for making sure that we can defeat coronavirus and can pull the country through this challenge, will be taken forward.”

強生在 3 月 27 日宣布自己確診新冠肺炎，原本 7 天就能結束居家隔離，但因他在 4 月 3 日因身體仍有病徵，所以繼續在家隔離，同時遠端指揮英國政府防疫工作。然而，週日時強生因持續發燒而接受醫生建議「預防性住院」，昨天( 6 日)稍早時，強生並曾在個人推特上發文，稱自己「精神狀況很好」，但過幾小時就傳來他轉入加護病房的消息。

Johnson revealed on March 27 of having contracted the deadly virus and was due to finish his quarantine period in 7 days.

However, as he was still suffering from pneumonia-related symptoms on April 3, he continued the isolation process and handled government affairs remotely.

However, it was reported yesterday that Johnson’s fever did not go away, and was advised by his medical team to be hospitalized as a precaution.

Johnson had earlier made a video the day before claiming he is in good spirits, but almost immediately afterwards, news came that he had been transferred to the intensive care unit.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

相關報導並指出，強生已經要求外相拉布代理任何必須事宜，而白金漢宮則表示，英國女王伊麗莎白二世已得知強生現時的病況。

The reports claim that Johnson has delegated matters to Raab and the Buckingham Palace have also announced that the Queen has been informed of the current situation.

截至台灣時間 7 日清晨 6 點，英國的新冠肺炎確診人數為 52274 例，並已有 5383 人因此死亡。

As of six a.m. April 7, the United Kingdoms have 52,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 5,383 dead.

※【NOWnews 今日新聞】提醒您：

因應武漢肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。

※ 【The China Post 英文中國郵報】reminds you:

Taiwan CDC asks that travelers who show symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case-reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).