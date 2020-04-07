「發現金」沒指望了？蘇貞昌：因為有人會把它存起來！No more cash! Premier Su dismisses idea of giving cash in stimulus plan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】提振經濟是否應該比照新加坡發放現金給民眾消費？行政院長蘇貞昌今天(7)赴立法院備詢前受訪表示，過去發現金的效果並不好，因為「有人就把它存起來」，所以行政院將採用官員更辛苦的方式，一個一個行業去規畫，讓大家雨露均霑。

When asked if Taiwan should follow Singapore’s example in giving cash as part of a stimulus plan for the economy, Premier Su Tseng-chang quickly dismissed the idea on grounds that previous experience proved the method ineffective.

Speaking at a Legislative inquiry session on Tuesday, Su claimed that citizens may save the money instead of spending it, so the government will go the extra mile to ensure that everyone can benefit from the stimulus plan.

蘇貞昌說，「基於過去發現金，效果並不好，所以政府沒有採取這種最方便，一一發就了事的方法，反而是採取更認真的，一個個行業去規畫，一步一步希望雨露均霑，希望能夠立竿見影，能夠用最有效的方法，不但錢花下去，而且能誘引民眾消費，刺激和帶動更多產業振興起來，走出困境」。

Su said: “As previous attempts did not get good results, we will not give out cash this time. Instead, we will take more time and effort to plan for every individual business in the hopes that we can get the best results in both stimulating consumption and help businesses get back on their feet.”

蘇貞昌指出，這樣的規畫與做法，政府會更忙、更辛苦，但是也更有效，「如果只有發現金，固然有人會消費，但也許有人就把它存起來，以前這樣做的效果不大，所以這一次我們用更辛苦的，要能刺激且更有效的方法來帶動消費，讓民眾和產業一起走出困境」。

In this way, though the results will prove to be the most beneficial even if it means more work for the government, Su added.

“If we just give cash, some may choose to save the money instead of spending it; thus, limiting the plan’s effectiveness. This new way is better in stimulating consumption and leading the people and businesses out of the slump,” Su said.