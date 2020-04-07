Face masks in Taiwan stockpile enough for 55 days: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s health authorities have 55 days of face masks supply in stock, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) said on Tuesday.

Taiwan health authorities made the announcement at a daily press briefing while announcing that 1.99 million people had successfully registered for purchasing face masks as of today, including 1.83 million people who already made the payment.

Starting from Thursday, adults can obtain nine face masks per two weeks, up from three per week, while children are allocated 14 face masks per two weeks.