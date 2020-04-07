新增3人確診　20多歲男女且曾到過英、美國 | Taiwan confirms 3 new imported COVID-19 cases, brings tally to 376

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(7)日公布國內新增3例COVID-19(新冠肺炎)病例，均為境外移入，為1男2女，年齡均20多歲，入境日介於3月27日至30日，發病日介於3月30日至4月4日，出國目的為就學及探親，發現管道為居家檢疫(2例)及居家隔離(1例)。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday reported 3 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 376.

According to the CECC, the new cases include 1 man and 2 women, all in their twenties.They returned to Taiwan between March 27 and March 30 and started showing symptoms for COVID-19 from March 30 to April 4.

The new imported confirmed cases had traveled to the U.S. and the U.K. for the purpose of study and visitation. All three were under quarantine when their infections were detected by health authorities.

指揮中心表示，今日新增個案中，案374於英國就學，3月29日入境後返家進行居家檢疫，4月4日起出現腹瀉、咳嗽、流鼻水、嗅覺遲鈍等症狀，5日主動通知衛生單位安排就醫採檢，於今日確診。

Case 374 had been studying in the U.K., and returned to Taiwan on March 29. He began experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, coughs, a runny nose, and abnormal sense of smell on April 4, and alerted authorities the next day.

His infection was confirmed today.

案375於2月25日至3月27日至法國探親，期間曾至英國、荷蘭、比利時旅遊，個案返國後進行居家檢疫，陸續於3月30日至4月2日出現鼻塞、喉嚨不適、失去嗅覺、微喘、發燒、腹瀉等症狀，4月3日聯繫衛生單位後就醫採檢，於今日確診。

Case 375 had been visiting family in France between Feb. 25 and March 27. While there, she also traveled to the U.K., the Netherlands and Belgium.

She was put under quarantine upon returning to Taiwan and began showing symptoms including a stuffy nose, sore throat, loss of smell, shortness of breath, fever and diarrhea between March 30 to April 2.

She sought medical help the next day and the infection was confirmed today.

案376為案370友人，於美國就學，3月30日與案370、371一同返國，居家檢疫期間因返國搭乘的班機上有其他旅客確診，因此改列為居家隔離之接觸者。案376於4月2日至5日陸續出現咳嗽、鼻塞、流鼻水及噁心症狀，由衛生單位安排就醫採檢，於今日確診。

Case 376 is a friend of case 370 and had been studying in the U.S. On March 30, she returned to Taiwan with case 370 and 371, and was put under quarantine.

She began developing symptoms including coughs, a stuffy nose and a runny nose and also experienced nausea between April 2 and April 5.

After being tested, her infection was confirmed today.

※【NOWnews 今日新聞】提醒您：

因應武漢肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。

※ 【The China Post 英文中國郵報】reminds you:

Taiwan CDC asks that travelers who show symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case-reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).