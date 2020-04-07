Taiwan confirms 3 new imported COVID-19 cases, brings tally to 376

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday reported 3 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 376.

According to the CECC, the new cases include one man and two women, all in their twenties.They returned to Taiwan between March 27 and March 30 and started showing symptoms for COVID-19 from March 30 to April 4.

The newly imported confirmed cases traveled to the U.S. and the U.K. for the purpose of study and visitation. All three were under quarantine when their infections were detected by health authorities.

Case 374 was studying in the U.K. and returned to Taiwan on March 29. He began experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, coughs, a runny nose, and an abnormal sense of smell on April 4 and alerted authorities the next day.

His infection was confirmed today.

Case 375 had been visiting family in France between Feb. 25 and March 27. While there, she also traveled to the U.K., the Netherlands and Belgium.

She was put under quarantine upon returning to Taiwan and began showing symptoms including a stuffy nose, sore throat, loss of smell, shortness of breath, fever and diarrhea between March 30 to April 2.

She sought medical help the next day and the infection was confirmed today.

Case 376 is a friend of case 370 and had been studying in the U.S. On March 30, she returned to Taiwan with cases 370 and 371, and was put under quarantine.

She began developing symptoms including coughs, a stuffy nose, and a runny nose and also experienced nausea between April 2 and April 5.

After being tested, her infection was confirmed today.

※ 【The China Post 英文中國郵報】reminds you:

Taiwan CDC asks that travelers who show symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case-reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).