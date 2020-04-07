新冠肺炎封城後　「笑笑羊」攜伴在公園嗨翻天｜’Shaun the Sheep’ takes over playground amid lockdown

【看英文中國郵報學英文】近期因2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19） 疫情擴散，許多國家陸續封城，而動物也趁機探頭出來遊蕩。

From sheep to elephants, many people have seen animals of all kinds roaming the streets amid lockdowns aimed to prevent further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

近日就有網友分享在住家附近看到羊群到社區的小公園設施，試圖讓設施移動。

Some people have taken to Twitter to share pictures of the many animals exploring the streets now that humans are “out of the way.” One user even shared a video showing sheep playing on a playground near their home.

Sheep take over a playground during self isolation lockdown… pic.twitter.com/la1H28t6LL — Canines tho 🤔 (@ShortnBluntTho) April 3, 2020

位在英國西南方威爾斯的一個小鎮也有網友捕捉到山羊趁大家隔離期間在街上遊走。

A town in Wales was also taken over by mountain goats and the images and videos were shared showing the daily activities of the herd.

I think I am now the man who stares at goats (in the middle of the road) pic.twitter.com/Ptzh0zY5UC — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020

外國媒體ABC新聞也分享了讀者的影片。畫面中驚見一隻小鱷魚正在空無一人的百貨外逛大街。

ABC News also shared a video a resident living in South Carolina took of an alligator walking around a mall near Myrtle Beach.

"Nature's already beginning to reclaim this little bit of Myrtle Beach." One South Carolina resident captured an alligator nonchalantly taking a trip to a vacant mall as shops are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/yJeNKeNf46 pic.twitter.com/eLeY9Qu5Au — ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2020

另一名網友也分享了在孟買的街頭一隻發情的孔雀正在街上炫耀自己彩色的羽毛。

Another shared their videos from Mumbai, where a peacock can be seen strutting down an empty street.

印度郊區甚至出現一頭大象嚇壞了路人，影片中，路人不顧摩托車，拔腿就跑。

An online user even posted a video of an elephant strolling down the streets in India.

The video also captured the moment when a milkman was so startled by the animal that he left his motorcycle behind to run for his life.