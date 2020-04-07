老外看台灣／德國型男捕捉山岳之美　大讚：「臺灣與山林零距離！」| German shares insight into hiking in Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】來自德國的Natalis Maximilian Ture目前就讀研究所，當他還是大學生時，即造訪臺灣數次，臺灣山岳之美令他尤其感動。Natalis與The China Post分享他在台灣登山的經驗，以及過程中較為不便的地方。

Natalis Maximilian Ture is a graduate student from Germany who visited Taiwan a few times during his studies. In an interview, Natalis shared with The China Post some highlights of his hiking trips in Taiwan and the challenges he encountered along the way.

Natalis以鏡頭記錄在臺灣爬山的經驗，並創立YouTube頻道「Laotang老唐」分享臺灣山岳之美，其中年初發布的影片「雪山之兩日行」引起許多在台外國人的迴響，讓更多人認識寶島山林，而影片說明中也貼心附上入園許可證申請連結。

On his YouTube channel “Laotang老唐,” he shared several beautifully-shot and edited videos that document his hiking journeys in Taiwan. The video “Hiking Snow Mountain,” which was released in January, has stirred some discussion among the foreign community in Taiwan and successfully promoted the beauty of Taiwan’s nature. Among other highlights, he included a link to the website of the National Park for an application permit in his video.

雪山主峰標高3,886公尺，總路程約10.9公里，是台灣第二高峰，也是挑戰百岳的熱門路線。雖為百岳入門路線，但從登山口到主峰爬升超過1,700公尺，兩天兩夜的行程，途中會經過哭坡、海拔高度3,201公尺的百岳雪山東峰、黑森林、以及雪山圈谷，新手登山客需要足夠的體能訓練才能上山。

Located in the Heping District of Taichung, Snow Mountain (Xueshan), standing at 3,886 meters above sea level, is the second-highest mountain in Taiwan. The hiking trail is 10.9 kilometers in length from the trailhead to the main peak.

As one of the most popular routes among Baiyue — the 100 Peaks of Taiwan, Snow mountain trail generally takes two days and two nights to complete a round hiking trip. With an elevation of 1,700 meters from the trailhead to the main peak, you will pass a “crying slope,” Xueshan East Peak at 3,201 meters, a massive black forest and the breathtaking glacier cirque.

Although it was known as a hike for beginners, climbing Snow Mountain still requires hikers to do enough workout before going on a hiking adventure.

問及在台灣爬山的經驗和其他國家有什麼不同，Natalis分享道，前往台灣百岳的交通相當便利，週末假期就能攀登百岳; 其他國家不乏高山，但是不可能這麼容易抵達，而這也讓爬山運動更加親近，甚至能當作平常的休閒嗜好。

What differentiates the hiking experiences in Taiwan from other countries? Natalis said that there may be many high mountains in other countries, but he has never seen mountains as easily accessible on weekends like here in Taiwan. The accessibility makes hiking much easier as a weekend trip and hobby.

「在其他國家登山，我會覺得好像是一件大事，必須提早規劃，而且要安排在較長的假期。」

“In other countries, I feel hiking is more of a big deal and I have to plan and hike during the holidays,” he said.

談及身為外國人在臺灣登山的經驗，Natalis表示，因為他中文流利，沒有碰到語言不通的問題，若要找中文的資料也沒有問題。「但我想對大部分的外國人來說，語言隔閡應該是在申請、查詢資料時會遇到的最大障礙。」

As a foreigner, Natalis had no obstacle while planning on a hike because he could speak fluent Chinese and look into the information in Chinese. “But I think the language barrier is the biggest obstacle for most foreigners.”

然而，對我來說，申請入園證有點麻煩，因為我個人喜歡說走就走的旅行，但除了玉山、嘉明湖等熱門路線之外，其餘山區的申請等待時間滿快的，而且也滿容易的。

Still, the application for the National Park permit was a small obstacle because he prefers to take a spontaneous trip. Other than popular hiking routes such as Yushan and Chiaming Lake, the application for most of the mountains’ permit in Taiwan is quick and easy, he said.

Video: Hiking Snow Mountain

Natalis’ YouTube Channel : Laotang老唐