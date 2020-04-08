不爽WHO以中國為中心！川普火大開嗆：不給錢了！| Trump threatens to freeze funds for ‘China centric’ WHO

【看英文中國郵報學英文】2019 新型冠狀病毒（ COVID-19 ）爆發，其中美國確診病例數已經逼近 37 萬例，死亡人數逾 1 萬人，淪為疫情嚴重國家。對此，美國總統川普今(8)日於白宮記者會痛斥世界衛生組織，過度「以中國為中心」，更威脅要撤回美國捐給世衛的資金。

With over 370,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and more than 10,000 deaths, President Donald Trump blasted the World Health Organization during a White House press briefing on Tuesday, accusing them of being “China Centric” and threatening to pull back funds.

針對世衛被動遲緩的疫情處理反應，川普表示，「他們判斷錯誤了 ; 他們應該要早先知道疫情狀況的，很可能他們其實早已知道了。」

“They called it wrong … they missed the call; They should have known and they probably did know,” Trump said, regarding WHO’s alleged passive and sluggish response in addressing the global pandemic.

川普呼籲在美國投入任何資金前，要好好調查世衛。

Trump called for the organization to be looked into before the U.S. contributes any more money.

美國總統川普於台灣時間 7 日在個人推特上痛批「世衛組織真的搞砸了」，他表示，基於某些因素，組織的資金主要都來自美國，但 WHO 卻高度以中國為中心，直言「我們會好好檢視此事。幸好我否決他們早期給予對中國開放邊境建議。他們為何會給我們這麼個錯誤的建議？」

This comes after Trump’s angry Twitter rant yesterday where he wrote that the WHO had “blown it”.

In the tweet, Trump wrote: “The WHO really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately, I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?”

川普於今年一月底時宣佈禁止中國旅客入境，卻被世界衛生組織於2月3日反駁說此舉非必要。

On Jan. 31, Trump had ordered travel restrictions on flights from China which was met with a response from the WHO on Feb. 3 that the ban was not needed.

世衛至今仍未呼籲所有人戴上口罩。

The organization has yet to recommend every person to wear face masks.

