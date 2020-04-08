20分內快速檢測！國衛院推新冠病毒快篩 | New NHRI test kit detects COVID-19 within 20 minutes

【看英文中國郵報學英文】國防醫學院預防醫學研究院與國家衛生研究院今（8）日指出，兩院共同合作，利用過去抗SARS病毒抗體為基礎，挑選出能辨識新型冠狀病毒（SARS-CoV-2）的抗體，並投入新冠病毒快篩試劑與Capture ELISA的開發工作。

The National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) and National Defense Medical Center have successfully extracted an antibody used for testing SARS-CoV-2 infections with the goal of developing “Capture ELISA” — a test kit for COVID-19 based on previous research on anti-SARS antibodies.

國衛院指出，該快篩試劑已能檢測不同實驗室分離培養的3種新冠病毒，當滴入檢體後，測試線與對照線皆顯現，也就是呈現2條線時則判定為陽性；如果只有1條對照線顯現，則為陰性，整個測試時間約在15至20分鐘內完成。

The NHRI said that the test kit could identify three types of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies grown in three different laboratories. Thanks to a liquid biopsy, the test kit shows two lines if the test is positive, and one line if the test is negative. The test can be completed within 15 to 20 minutes.

國衛院表示，此試劑可檢測出不同新冠病毒，但對其他類型的人類冠狀病毒、A型流感病毒及B型流感病毒等相關呼吸道病毒都不會有交叉反應，快篩檢測靈敏度至少為62.5ng／mL。

NHRI said that the test kit can identify various types of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and will not have cross-reactions with other respiratory viruses, such as the Influenza A and Influenza B viruses.

The detection sensitivity of the test kit is around 62.5 ng/mL.

國衛院還指出，新冠病毒的Capture ELISA可檢測新冠病毒，且對其他類型的人類冠狀病毒、A型流感病毒及B型流感病毒等相關呼吸道病毒都不會有交叉反應，檢測靈敏度至少為1.95至3.9ng／mL。

The NHRI said that Capture ELISA can successfully detect the coronavirus without cross-reactions with other respiratory viruses, such as the Influenza A and Influenza B viruses.

The detection sensitivity of Capture ELISA is between 1.95 to 3.9ng/mL.

