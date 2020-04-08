Taiwan nationals can collect face masks in supermarkets : CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Wednesday announced that the fourth face masks online ordering system will open to the public from April 8 to 10 and the collection date will be set on April 16-29.

This time, you will be able to collect face masks not only at the convenience store but also supermarkets across Taiwan including PX Mart and Simple Mart Retail, the center said.

Starting from Thursday, adults can buy nine face masks per two weeks, up from three per week, while children are allocated 14 face masks per two weeks.

If you buy face masks between April 9 and 22, you will be able to place your next order from April 23 to May 6.

Health authorities have allocated 267 million face masks for adults and more than 41 million masks for children, the center added.